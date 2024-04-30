SC questions ED on timing of Kejriwal's arrest ahead of LS polls

Terming life and liberty as "exceedingly important", the Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the timing of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of the general elections in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which continued hearing on the Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest for the consecutive day, posed several queries to additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, and sought his reply on Friday.

"Life and liberty are exceedingly important. You can't deny that," the bench told Raju and sought his reply, saying, "the last question is with regard to the timing of the arrest, which they have pointed out, the timing of the arrest, soon before the general elections."

The bench also flagged the long gap between initiation of adjudication proceedings in the case and the action of arrest, saying section 8 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provides a maximum limit of 365 days.

The apex court is likely to continue hearing on Kejriwal's plea on Friday as the two judges will be sitting in different combinations from Wednesday. It said, "Mr Raju, we have some questions, which we would like you to answer, when you make your submissions. First is without there being any adjudicatory proceedings, can the ED initiate a criminal proceedings in view of several judgements of this court on PMLA?"

The bench said in this case, there are no proceedings of attachments so far and if there are any such proceedings, the ED will have to show how the petitioner (Kejriwal) is connected to it.

Justice Khanna said the verdict on the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is in custody in the alleged excise policy scam case, was divided into two parts — the first part was in favour of Sisodia and the second against him. "You (Raju) have to tell us which part of the Sisodia verdict does the petitioner (Kejriwal) case lie," the bench said.