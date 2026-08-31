Supreme Court refuses to stop CJP’s 5 September protest march

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to restrain the Cockroach Janata Party from holding its proposed protest march in Delhi on 5 September, saying it expected all sides to act peacefully, responsibly and within the law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice on a petition seeking a prohibition on the march. It directed the petitioner to place his complaint before the High-Powered Enquiry Committee constituted to examine allegations of police violence during the NEET protests.

“Let the matter be listed along with pending petitions. To be heard on 10 September,” the bench said.

The court underlined that both the protesters and law-enforcement authorities were expected to comply with the legal framework governing public demonstrations.

“They are expected to maintain law and order, and the enforcing agency has the responsibility to maintain law and order, saying what is illegal and what is permissible. We are expecting them to act within that framework. From both sides, we are expecting that they will respect, they will conduct themselves and they will follow the law of the land,” the bench observed.

The CJP has announced a march in Delhi, accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil assurances purportedly given on 25 July when the group withdrew its 36-day agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations.