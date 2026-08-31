Supreme Court refuses to stop CJP’s 5 September protest march
Bench expects protesters and police to act responsibly and follow the law; plea to be heard with related cases on 10 September
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to restrain the Cockroach Janata Party from holding its proposed protest march in Delhi on 5 September, saying it expected all sides to act peacefully, responsibly and within the law.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice on a petition seeking a prohibition on the march. It directed the petitioner to place his complaint before the High-Powered Enquiry Committee constituted to examine allegations of police violence during the NEET protests.
“Let the matter be listed along with pending petitions. To be heard on 10 September,” the bench said.
The court underlined that both the protesters and law-enforcement authorities were expected to comply with the legal framework governing public demonstrations.
“They are expected to maintain law and order, and the enforcing agency has the responsibility to maintain law and order, saying what is illegal and what is permissible. We are expecting them to act within that framework. From both sides, we are expecting that they will respect, they will conduct themselves and they will follow the law of the land,” the bench observed.
The CJP has announced a march in Delhi, accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil assurances purportedly given on 25 July when the group withdrew its 36-day agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations.
Delhi Police earlier said it had not received an application seeking permission for the proposed procession from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters.
The petition was filed by retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh. It seeks directions to prevent calls for large-scale mobilisation, marches or organised demonstrations in security-sensitive constitutional zones unless the organisers have obtained the necessary permissions.
The areas cited in the petition include India Gate, Central Vista and adjoining localities. It also seeks regulation, postponement or modification of any proposed mobilisation in Lutyens’ Delhi until the conclusion of the BRICS Summit, scheduled for 12 and 13 September.
The petitioner has further requested the court to ensure that no procession moves beyond its authorised limits except in accordance with lawful permissions and the regulatory framework applicable to the area.
The proposed march, scheduled for Teachers’ Day, is expected to be led by the families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET examination earlier this year and the subsequent re-test. Those allegedly subjected to police excesses during the agitation in July are also expected to participate.
The matter will next be heard on 10 September along with the petitions already pending before the court.