SC reserves verdict on uniform seniority norms for higher judicial services

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on whether uniform, nationwide criteria should be framed for determining seniority in the Higher Judicial Service (HJS) cadre, a move aimed at addressing slow and uneven career progression for judicial officers across India.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, K. Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi reserved judgment after hearing arguments from senior advocates, including amicus curiae Sidharth Bhatnagar and lawyers Rakesh Dwivedi, P.S. Patwalia, Jayant Bhushan and Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

The bench has been examining concerns that judicial officers who join the service at the entry level as civil judges often struggle to rise to senior posts such as principal district judge, and therefore rarely reach the high court bench. The court observed that this lack of clear progression discourages talented young lawyers from opting for judicial service.

The matter stems from long-standing concerns over disparities in promotion procedures across states, including the weight accorded to seniority versus merit.