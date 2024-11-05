SC rules in favour of UP Madarsa Act, rejects Allahabad HC’s judgment

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 5 November, upheld the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Act, 2004, overturning the Allahabad High Court's earlier judgment which had declared it unconstitutional.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra heard the appeal against the Allahabad High Court's 22 March ruling, which had struck down the Act on the grounds that it violated the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution.

However, the Court ruled that certain provisions of the Madrassa Act—specifically those regulating higher education degrees kamil (postgraduate) and fazil (junior research programme)—conflicted with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act and, as such, were unconstitutional.

The Court clarified that laws can only be invalidated for violations of fundamental rights under Part III of the Constitution or for lack of legislative competence, but not for breaching the basic structure.

The Supreme Court stated, “A statute can only be struck down for violating Part III or legislative competence, not for violating the basic structure. The High Court erred in holding that the statute had to be struck down for breaching the basic structure.”

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court Bench that it viewed the law as constitutional. It argued that the entire Act should not have been invalidated, and that only the specific offending provisions warranted scrutiny.