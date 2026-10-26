SC seeks responses on plea challenging Maharashtra voter roll revision

The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre, Election Commission and others on a challenge to Maharashtra’s electoral roll revision

The petitioner said voters temporarily displaced by redevelopment in Mumbai and Pune had been excluded as “person not found”

The plea seeks a pause on the exercise and protection against deletions pending adjudication; the next hearing is on 5 November

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a petition challenging the special intensive revision (SIR) of Maharashtra’s electoral rolls, following concerns that voters temporarily displaced by redevelopment projects had been excluded.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission of India and other respondents. The matter will be heard next on 5 November.

The petition was filed by Arun Anandagiri, a chartered accountant and journalist.

Appearing for him, senior advocate Arvind Datar told the court that voters who had temporarily moved out of their homes during redevelopment in Mumbai and Pune were being categorised as “person not found” and removed from the draft rolls.