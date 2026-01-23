SC seeks status reports in PIL alleging major fraud by Anil Ambani group

The Supreme Court on Friday issued fresh notices to industrialist Anil Ambani and the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) in connection with a public interest litigation seeking a court-monitored investigation into alleged large-scale banking and corporate fraud involving the group.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit status reports on their ongoing probes in sealed covers within 10 days. The agencies were represented in court by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court noted that notices had already been issued to Ambani and ADAG in the matter and said it was granting them a final opportunity to appear and file their responses. It asked the Registrar General of the Bombay High Court to ensure proper service of notices and submit a compliance report.

The petition has been listed for further hearing after 10 days.

The PIL was filed by former Union secretary E A S Sarma, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan. Notices were first issued in the case on 18 November last year to the Centre, the CBI, the ED, Ambani and ADAG.