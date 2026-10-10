Supreme Court sets Sunday hearing on contempt plea over Delhi transport shutdown

The Supreme Court has scheduled a special Sunday hearing on a contempt petition over transport restrictions imposed in Delhi during protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi alleges the shutdown violated the court’s October 9 directions against blanket restrictions that inconvenience commuters.

The petition seeks contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and DMRC Chairperson.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a special hearing on Sunday, 11 October, on a contempt petition alleging that sweeping transport restrictions in Delhi violated its directions against blanket bans that cause hardship to ordinary commuters.

A Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana will hear the matter. The Sunday sitting was listed in the court’s cause list released on Saturday evening.

The petition, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi on Saturday morning, challenges restrictions imposed as protesters sought to gather in the capital to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Metro stations across large parts of Delhi remained closed, major roads were barricaded and trains bound for the capital were cancelled on 10 October, amid extensive security deployments and thousands of detentions.