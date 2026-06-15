SC stays HC cases against Transgender Rights Amendment Act

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings in various high courts hearing challenges to the constitutional validity of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, while agreeing to consider the Centre's request to consolidate all related petitions before the apex court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justice V. Mohana issued notice on the Centre's transfer petition and directed that no further proceedings should continue before high courts until the matter is taken up by the Supreme Court.

Appearing for the Union government, solicitor general Tushar Mehta argued that the challenges concern the validity of a central legislation and should therefore be heard by a single forum to avoid conflicting judicial outcomes.

The Centre had earlier urged the apex court to urgently hear the transfer petitions, contending that multiple high courts examining the same law simultaneously could result in divergent rulings on questions of constitutional interpretation.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, has attracted legal challenges from rights groups, activists and members of the LGBTQ+ community, who argue that certain provisions undermine protections recognised by earlier Supreme Court judgments.