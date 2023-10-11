SC stays medical termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a panel of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to put on hold the medical procedure to terminate the 26-week pregnancy of a married woman.

A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions by additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati that a foetus, in the 26th week of gestation, is likely to be viable.

Bhati, who represented the government, said preventing a child being born alive or causing it to die after birth is a punishable offence under section 315 of the IPC and doctors undertaking medical procedures to terminate pregnancy at such an advanced stage face an ethical dilemma.

"Doctors are right now holding their hands. The directions must be given today. If your lordships may consider having the matter tomorrow," she pleaded.