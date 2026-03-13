Supreme Court stays part of Delhi HC order in Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case
Top court issues notices to Moitra, CBI and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Lokpal’s plea over sanction to file chargesheet.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday stayed a portion of a December 2025 ruling by the Delhi High Court that allowed the Lokpal of India to reconsider granting sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a chargesheet against Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scandal.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued notices to Moitra, the CBI and Nishikant Dubey, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP who had filed the complaint.
The court stayed paragraph 89 of the High Court’s December 19, 2025 judgement, which had directed the Lokpal to reconsider the issue of granting sanction under Section 20 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act within a month.
The apex court passed the interim order while hearing a batch of petitions relating to the interpretation and procedures outlined under Section 20 of the Act.
The case stems from allegations that Moitra, a member of the Trinamool Congress, asked questions in the Lok Sabha in return for cash and gifts from a businessman.
In November 2025, the Lokpal had granted sanction to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Moitra in connection with the allegations.
However, the Delhi High Court later set aside that order after Moitra challenged the decision.
Following the High Court’s ruling, the Lokpal approached the Supreme Court seeking relief and clarification on its powers to grant sanction under the law.
The matter will be taken up further after responses are filed by the parties concerned.
With PTI inputs
