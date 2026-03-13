Supreme Court stays part of Delhi HC order in Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case

The Supreme Court of India on Friday stayed a portion of a December 2025 ruling by the Delhi High Court that allowed the Lokpal of India to reconsider granting sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a chargesheet against Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scandal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued notices to Moitra, the CBI and Nishikant Dubey, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP who had filed the complaint.

The court stayed paragraph 89 of the High Court’s December 19, 2025 judgement, which had directed the Lokpal to reconsider the issue of granting sanction under Section 20 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act within a month.