Supreme Court suspends temple trustees, appoints two retired judges as receivers.

CRPF takes charge of hill security as the court orders Deepathoon lamp lit on 28 November.

Chief secretary summoned; contempt notices issued to senior officials over non-compliance.

The Supreme Court on Friday, 27 November took the extraordinary step of effectively taking control of the administration of the Thiruparankundram temple, suspending its board of trustees, appointing two retired judges as receivers and handing security of the hill to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), after Tamil Nadu authorities failed to comply with its order to light the Karthigai Deepam at a disputed stone pillar.

The court directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, and expanded the earlier arrangement to permit devotees to light it at the site, subject to safeguards to protect the nearby Sikandar Badusha Dargah.

The order marks a sharp escalation in the Supreme Court's intervention in the dispute, which has now moved beyond the question of where a religious lamp may be lit to a confrontation over compliance with judicial directions and the responsibilities of state authorities.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi appointed former judges S. Vaidyanathan and V. Parthipan as receivers to take over the temple's administration and ensure the court's directions are implemented. The receivers have been tasked with overseeing Saturday's lighting, using the flame from the Uchipillaiyar temple, if available, or making other arrangements.

The court also entrusted the CRPF with security of the entire hill, directing the force to ensure the peaceful functioning of both the temple and the dargah, and that worshippers at the latter are not obstructed.

The intervention followed the failure to carry out the court's November 20 order, which had permitted a restricted team authorised by the temple administration to light the lamp at the Deepathoon on 24 November as a one-time measure. The lamp was instead lit at the customary location near the Uchipillaiyar temple.