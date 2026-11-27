TN: SC's extraordinary step in Karthigai Deepam row, temple board suspended
Apex court orders deepam to be lit at disputed Deepathoon on Saturday, hands hill security to CRPF, initiates contempt proceedings
Supreme Court suspends temple trustees, appoints two retired judges as receivers.
CRPF takes charge of hill security as the court orders Deepathoon lamp lit on 28 November.
Chief secretary summoned; contempt notices issued to senior officials over non-compliance.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 27 November took the extraordinary step of effectively taking control of the administration of the Thiruparankundram temple, suspending its board of trustees, appointing two retired judges as receivers and handing security of the hill to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), after Tamil Nadu authorities failed to comply with its order to light the Karthigai Deepam at a disputed stone pillar.
The court directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, and expanded the earlier arrangement to permit devotees to light it at the site, subject to safeguards to protect the nearby Sikandar Badusha Dargah.
The order marks a sharp escalation in the Supreme Court's intervention in the dispute, which has now moved beyond the question of where a religious lamp may be lit to a confrontation over compliance with judicial directions and the responsibilities of state authorities.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi appointed former judges S. Vaidyanathan and V. Parthipan as receivers to take over the temple's administration and ensure the court's directions are implemented. The receivers have been tasked with overseeing Saturday's lighting, using the flame from the Uchipillaiyar temple, if available, or making other arrangements.
The court also entrusted the CRPF with security of the entire hill, directing the force to ensure the peaceful functioning of both the temple and the dargah, and that worshippers at the latter are not obstructed.
The intervention followed the failure to carry out the court's November 20 order, which had permitted a restricted team authorised by the temple administration to light the lamp at the Deepathoon on 24 November as a one-time measure. The lamp was instead lit at the customary location near the Uchipillaiyar temple.
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The Madurai district administration maintained that it had made arrangements to implement the order, but that the temple board of trustees did not authorise a team to perform the ritual at the disputed pillar. The court rejected this explanation, taking exception to the trustees' resolution to confine the lighting to the customary location and holding that the board had no authority to dilute its directions.
The Supreme Court described the failure to implement its earlier order as prima facie wilful and flagrant disobedience, and said executive authorities appeared to have acted at the dictates of their political bosses. It directed the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to file a detailed affidavit disclosing communications, including emails, calls and messages exchanged among officials in the lead-up to the failure to comply.
The chief secretary has also been directed to appear personally before the court. Contempt notices have been issued to senior officials, including the director general of police, the Hindu religious and charitable endowments department secretary and commissioner, Madurai district collector, police commissioner, superintendent of police, temple authorities and trustees.
The bench warned against treating judicial orders as negotiable, observing that an order could not be diluted unless modified by the court itself. It also cautioned that attempts to create constitutional chaos would be dealt with firmly.
The dispute centres on the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on Thiruparankundram hill, around 50 metres from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. While the lamp has traditionally been lit near the Uchipillaiyar temple, Hindutva groups moved court in 2025 seeking permission to light it at the hilltop pillar. The nature and status of the pillar have also been contested.
The Supreme Court's latest order not only directs the ritual to be carried out but places temple administration and security arrangements under extraordinary judicial supervision, underscoring the seriousness with which it has viewed the failure to implement its earlier directions.