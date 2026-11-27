A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said its orders could not be diluted. It said the hearing would focus on compliance with its 20 November order, which granted one-time permission to light the lamp at Deepathoon on 24 November. The hearing was continuing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told the bench that local police stopped the agency’s team at about 3 pm on 24 November and prevented it from approaching the lamp. He said the temple trustees had told the team they had received no instructions from senior officials about allowing it through.

Mehta described the authorities’ conduct as “aggravated contempt” and asked the court to have the lamp lit at Deepathoon before hearing those facing contempt proceedings. He also sought oversight by another agency.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the Madurai Collector, disputed Mehta’s account and said officials had consulted the ASI at several meetings. He urged the bench to first decide whether there was a prima facie case of contempt.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the Madurai Police Commissioner, said more than 5,000 personnel had been deployed and prohibitory orders imposed to maintain law and order. Counsel for contempt petitioner Karthikeyan argued that the state had decided from the outset to prevent the lighting and that the court’s order was binding on the temple trustees.

The Tamil Nadu government apologised to the court on Wednesday and attributed the failure to the authorities of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple. On 24 November, the lamp was lit only at the customary Uchipillayar mandapam.

With PTI inputs