Tamil Nadu apologises to SC after ‘Karthigai Deepam’ lamp remains unlit
State tells court temple trustees denied permission to light the lamp at the disputed Deepathoon, opting for the customary site instead
Tamil Nadu apologised after the Karthigai Mahadeepam was left unlit at the disputed Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram hill on 24 November.
Madurai’s district collector said the administration had made arrangements following the Supreme Court’s 20 November order, but temple trustees did not authorise the proposed team
The Supreme Court scheduled the main challenge to the Madras High Court order for final hearing in January 2027
The Tamil Nadu government apologised to the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the ceremonial lamp was left unlit at the disputed Deepathoon on Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai on 24 November. The state said the temple’s Board of Trustees had declined to authorise the team proposed to light it there.
In a status report filed before Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna said the district administration had completed its preparations to implement the court’s 20 November order. The order permitted a restricted team authorised by the temple administration to light the lamp at the Deepathoon.
According to the report, the trustees resolved on 24 November to light the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its customary location. Krishna said his administration had acted in good faith and made every effort to secure the temple’s authorisation. He said he would file a further status report with supporting documents.
The Supreme Court fixed January 2027 for the final hearing of the main challenge to the Madras High Court order permitting the lamp to be lit. The bench may also consider a contempt petition if one is filed.
With PTI inputs