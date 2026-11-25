In a status report filed before Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna said the district administration had completed its preparations to implement the court’s 20 November order. The order permitted a restricted team authorised by the temple administration to light the lamp at the Deepathoon.

According to the report, the trustees resolved on 24 November to light the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its customary location. Krishna said his administration had acted in good faith and made every effort to secure the temple’s authorisation. He said he would file a further status report with supporting documents.

The Supreme Court fixed January 2027 for the final hearing of the main challenge to the Madras High Court order permitting the lamp to be lit. The bench may also consider a contempt petition if one is filed.

With PTI inputs