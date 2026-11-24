The ruling TVK government in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 24 November, defied a Supreme Court order directing a one-time lighting of the ‘Karthigai deepam’ on the disputed ‘deepathoon’ (stone pillar) located atop Thirupparankundram hill near Madurai. Instead, the traditional lamp was lit at its customary location near the Uchipillaiyar temple, escalating the issue into a significant legal and political controversy and sparking protests by the BJP and Hindu organisations.

Tamil Nadu law minister R. Nirmal Kumar stated that the deepam was lit at the deepa mandapam close to the Uchipillaiyar temple, situated above the shrine of Lord Subramania Swamy.

Earlier, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had ordered the state government to implement the apex court's interim order allowing the lamp to be lit at the disputed pillar. The court made clear that the ongoing review petition in the Supreme Court was no reason to delay compliance.

Despite this, authorities did not light the lamp on the disputed hilltop pillar. A police-escorted temple team conducted the lighting at the customary mandapam around 6 p.m.

The decision by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government sparked tensions at Thirupparankundram. BJP, Hindu Munnani members and devotees staged protests, demanding strict compliance with the Supreme Court order. Police attempted to disperse the crowds, leading to scuffles. Several protesters were detained; women police personnel physically removed women demonstrators.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan urged the state government to face the situation decisively, calling for courage to uphold justice in Tamil Nadu. "The state government must face this courageously without fearing judicial terrorism. Keeping in mind the future of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of its people, it must act with unwavering resolve to uphold justice in Thirupparankundram," he added.

The dispute centres on a decades-old demand by Hindu groups to light the Karthigai Deepam at the stone pillar on the hill’s upper reaches. They argue the site belongs to the temple, citing century-old court rulings. However, Muslim organisations and dargah authorities oppose the ritual, citing proximity to their place of worship. The issue represents competing claims over religious rights.

Ahead of Tuesday’s festival, police detained several BJP and Hindu outfit leaders statewide and placed some under house arrest to prevent large congregations.

Politically, the TVK government’s move aligns with its allies, including Left parties. Vijay’s party has 108 MLAs in the 228-member Tamil Nadu Assembly; allied parties add up to 121.

Congress state president Manickam Tagore defended the government, asserting the lamp was lit in its rightful place. He accused RSS affiliates of politicising the festival.

Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, festivities proceeded peacefully. Millions of clay lamps glowed as families decorated homes with colourful rangoli and lit lamps at doorsteps and rooftops.

Golden chariots and evening rituals drew crowds to shrines at Palani, Thiruchendur, Swamimalai, Thiruthani, and other sacred sites.

At dusk, temples in Kanchipuram, Thanjavur, and Chennai set ablaze tall cones of dried palmyra fronds—the Sokkappanai—to symbolise the burning away of human ego.

(With agency inputs)