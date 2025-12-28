Supreme Court to hear CBI plea against bail to Sengar tomorrow, 29 Dec

The Supreme Court of India will hear on Monday, 29 December a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, amid fresh allegations by the survivor that the original investigation was compromised.

According to the apex court’s cause list, the matter will be taken up by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih. The court will hear both the CBI’s appeal and a separate petition filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar challenging the high court’s order.

The hearing comes days after the survivor approached the CBI seeking registration of an FIR against the then investigating officer, alleging that the probe was conducted dishonestly and in collusion with Sengar to weaken the prosecution’s case.

On 23 December, the Delhi High Court suspended Sengar’s life sentence, noting that he had already served seven years and five months in prison. The suspension will remain in force pending his appeal against the December 2019 trial court verdict that convicted him of raping the survivor when she was a minor.