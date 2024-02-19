Horse trading is taking place: CJI Chandrachud on Chandigarh mayoral polls

Observing that "horse-trading is taking place", the Supreme Court has said it will review the ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayoral polls and the entire video recording of the counting day on Tuesday, and directed the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to depute a judicial officer to bring the records safely to Delhi.

On 5 February, the court had pulled up returning officer Anil Masih, who conducted the mayoral polls, observing that it was obvious that he had defaced the ballot papers and should be prosecuted, adding that his action amounted to a "murder" and "mockery" of democracy.

A bench headed by chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the Chandigarh administration on Monday to provide security to the judicial officer, to be appointed by the high court, to ensure the safety of the officer and the records. "We ourselves will look at the records at 2.00 pm," the bench, also comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

"Horse-trading is taking place," the CJI said, declining a plea that the case on the mayoral polls be heard on some other day instead of Tuesday.

Masih appeared before the bench in pursuance of the apex court's direction, and was questioned by the judges over the alleged tampering of certain ballot papers.