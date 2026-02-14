Supreme Court urges A.R. Rahman to recognise musical legacy of Dagars

The Supreme Court has urged Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman to acknowledge the deep-rooted origins of a melody featured in the Tamil blockbuster Ponniyan Selvan-II. The court highlighted the importance of recognising artistic lineage, especially when contemporary music draws from the profound heritage of classical traditions.

At the heart of the discussion was Shiva Stuti, a deeply spiritual and classical composition first performed by the illustrious forebears of Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, a legendary figure in the Dhrupad genre of Hindustani classical music. Dhrupad, one of the oldest forms of north Indian classical music, is known for its meditative depth and has been preserved with rigor by families like the Dagar lineage for centuries.

Ponniyan Selvan-II, directed by Mani Ratnam, enjoyed massive success as a historical epic set in the Chola dynasty era. Rahman’s music played a pivotal role in bringing the film’s grandeur to life. However, it was noted that one of the tracks, ‘Veera Raja Veera’, included a rendition inspired by the Shiva Stuti, yet the film did not explicitly credit the original source or the Dagar family for their timeless contribution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a plea on 13 February by Dhrupad singer Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar challenging the Delhi High Court order, which set aside the injunction order against Rahman with respect to the composition.



According to Live Law, the judges said, “There should be some acknowledgement of the fact that the music in Ponniyan Selvan-II was drawn from the Shiva Stuti first performed by the predecessors of Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar.” This statement underscored the importance of giving due credit to original artists, reflecting respect for India’s rich classical heritage.