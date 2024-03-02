Article 21 is soul of Constitution, liberty of citizens is paramount: SC

The Supreme Court has said Article 21 is the "soul of the Constitution" as the liberty of a citizen is of paramount importance, and a high court not expeditiously adjudicating matters related to the article would deprive a person of this precious right.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta made the observation after noting that the Bombay High Court had granted bail to one Amol Vithal Vahile, a prime accused in the murder of a corporator in Maharashtra, after a nudge from the apex court on 29 January.

The bench, in a recent order, said it is thus clear that before the order was passed by this court on 29 January 2024, the high court, instead of deciding the application for bail on merit, had shunted it on one or other ground.

"Needless to state that Article 21 of the Constitution of India is the soul of the Constitution as the liberty of a citizen is of paramount importance. Not deciding the matter pertaining to the liberty of a citizen expeditiously and shunting away the matter on one or the other ground would deprive the party of their precious right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," it said.