Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar to file nominations today

Mahayuti alliance candidate Sunetra Pawar and her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule would file their nominations for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in the district on Thursday, 18 April with a show of strength.

Along with Sule, her party's Shirur candidate Dr Amol Kolhe and the Congress' Pune Lok Sabha constituency candidate Ravindra Dhangekar will also file their papers.

Both factions of the NCP will be taking out processions during nomination filing in Baramati which would be witnessing a contest between Sule, sitting MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, and Sunetra, wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Prashant Jagtap, NCP (SP) Pune city unit president, said after filing nominations, there will be a joint rally where party president Sharad Pawar, state unit president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut would be present.