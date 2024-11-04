Surat redux? Amid allegations of coercion, Hemant Soren’s proposer joins BJP
The JMM has submitted a formal complaint to the chief election commissioner, demanding an investigation and the removal of implicated officials from election duties
In a politically charged development reminiscent of the Surat Lok Sabha defections, Mandal Murmu — a key supporter and official proposer for Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's candidature from the Barhait assembly constituency — has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Murmu, a direct descendant of Sidho and Kanhu, celebrated leaders of the 1855 Santhal rebellion, joined the BJP on Sunday, 3 November, flanked by senior BJP figures — union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Murmu's switch echoes a similar incident in Surat during the Lok Sabha elections, where a proposer for the Congress candidate claimed he had not signed the nomination, ultimately leading to an uncontested victory for the BJP.
Murmu's defection is being seen as a significant blow to Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has been a strong voice against the BJP's politics in tribal areas.
Speaking to the media, Murmu cited his disillusionment with the JMM. The presence of prominent BJP leaders, such as Assam CM Sarma and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, underscores the strategic importance of Murmu's support in Santhal Pargana, where the BJP aims to curb alleged Bangladeshi infiltration with Murmu’s assistance.
However, the JMM has raised serious concerns over Murmu’s defection, alleging that undue pressure and intimidation tactics were used to influence his decision.
"BJP is always engaged in such activities but it is not going to make any difference to us. The people of Jharkhand are happy with the work of Hemant Soren, they want a leader who thinks about them... BJP did nothing in its 17–18 years of rule..." said Mahua Maji, the JMM candidate from Ranchi, speaking to an ANI reporter.
JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya further claimed that Murmu had faced an attempted abduction on 27 October.
Bhattacharya also accused high-ranking police officials, including chief election officer Ravi Kumar, of bias, alleging they misused their positions to favour the BJP. According to Bhattacharya, Murmu and his companions were detained by Giridih police during a routine check and questioned about their activities — a move he called "an intentional disruption aimed at harassing the JMM”.
The JMM has submitted a formal complaint to the chief election commissioner, demanding an investigation and the removal of the implicated officials from election duties, citing a breach of the electoral code of conduct.
