Surat redux? Amid allegations of coercion, Hemant Soren’s proposer joins BJP

Murmu's switch echoes a similar incident in Surat during the Lok Sabha elections, where a proposer for the Congress candidate claimed he had not signed the nomination, ultimately leading to an uncontested victory for the BJP.

Murmu's defection is being seen as a significant blow to Soren, whose Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has been a strong voice against the BJP's politics in tribal areas.

Speaking to the media, Murmu cited his disillusionment with the JMM. The presence of prominent BJP leaders, such as Assam CM Sarma and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, underscores the strategic importance of Murmu's support in Santhal Pargana, where the BJP aims to curb alleged Bangladeshi infiltration with Murmu’s assistance.