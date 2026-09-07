Suspected drone activity forces diversion of seven Amritsar flights
Operations remain suspended for 90 minutes after unidentified objects are detected near the airport’s runway
Seven flights, including two international services, were diverted to Delhi after multiple suspected drones were spotted near the operational area of Amritsar’s international airport, an official said on Monday.
The drone-like objects were detected close to the runway at around 10 pm on Sunday, prompting an immediate security response. Punjab Police and central security agencies were alerted following the sighting.
Flight operations at Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport remained suspended for approximately one-and-a-half hours as authorities assessed the situation.
Airport Director Anirudh Kumar said multiple suspected drones had been seen hovering around the operational area and that the police were informed immediately.
Services operated by Malaysia Airlines, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express were among the flights diverted to Delhi, officials said.
With PTI inputs