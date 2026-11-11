Suspected IED blast damages highway retaining wall in Nagaland

Kohima: A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast was reported along a highway near Khuzama village in Nagaland's Kohima district on Wednesday morning, damaging a retaining wall. No casualties were reported, officials said.

The explosion occurred around 7.30 am, following which police and Army personnel were deployed at the site.

Preliminary investigations revealed damage to a retaining wall along the highway, while trees on the opposite side of the road bore visible signs of the blast impact. Around 110 metres of copper wire was also recovered from the spot, officials said.

A machete and chocolate wrappers were reportedly found on the hillside above the road near the blast site.