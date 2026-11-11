Suspected IED blast damages highway retaining wall in Nagaland
Eplosion occurred near Khuzama village in Kohima district, with investigators recovering copper wire and other material from the site
Kohima: A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast was reported along a highway near Khuzama village in Nagaland's Kohima district on Wednesday morning, damaging a retaining wall. No casualties were reported, officials said.
The explosion occurred around 7.30 am, following which police and Army personnel were deployed at the site.
Preliminary investigations revealed damage to a retaining wall along the highway, while trees on the opposite side of the road bore visible signs of the blast impact. Around 110 metres of copper wire was also recovered from the spot, officials said.
A machete and chocolate wrappers were reportedly found on the hillside above the road near the blast site.
A forensic team from Dimapur was on its way to examine the location and collect evidence. The cause of the explosion and those responsible for it were yet to be established.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident, saying such acts had no place in a civilised society as they spread fear and threatened peace and harmony.
In a social media post, Rio said the government was closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of people.