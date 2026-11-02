Suspend IDBI Bank sale to Fairfax and order an inquiry, President Droupadi Murmu urged

The sale price of Rs 81 per share is a gross undervaluation, points out the former Secretary to the Government of India.

The Government can raise much more revenue by increasing the tax on corporate profit from the current 19 per cent rate.

Canadian company Fairfax already has majority of the shares in Catholic Syrian Bank while RBI rules do not permit the same promoter to control more than one bank.

EAS Sarma, the highly regarded public intellectual, is convinced that the decision to sell 60 per cent stakes in IDBI Bank is both imprudent and illegal. He has also calculated to demonstrate that the dale price of Rs 81 per share undervalues the bank. For the past three years, he points out, IDBI Bank shares have traded at around Rs 84 per share.

As reported earlier, the share was trading at Rs 93.60 on 14 October 2026 when the CCEA approved the strategic sale to the Canadian company. The Government of India and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) together hold 95 per cent of the bank’s shares.

The retired bureaucrat has raised several objections to the deal and voiced his apprehension that the DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) may not have apprised the CCEA of the full facts. DIPAM, he was told, was under tremendous pressure to see the deal through to help the Government to raise its revenue in the current fiscal.

That explains why the Department was at pains to change rules and methodology to re-fix the reserved price from Rs 84 per share to Rs 75 per share and enable the ‘final’ Fairfax bid of Rs 81 through.

In his communications to the finance minister and to the President, Sarma points out that the Government in fact could raise more revenue than the sale price by either delaying the sale and allowing IDBI bank to earn more profit (it has earned Rs 30,000 crore and more of profit after tax in the last five years) or the Government could increase the tax of corporate profits to raise substantially more revenue than the amount of Rs 52,000 crore that the sale of stakes in IDBI Bank would fetch.