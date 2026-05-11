Adhikari aide murder: Row erupts over alleged shooter's purported BJP link

The arrest of an alleged sharpshooter in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, has triggered a political controversy after videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing one of the accused campaigning for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Raj Singh, arrested by West Bengal Police from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, is alleged to be one of the key shooters involved in Rath’s killing in Madhyamgram earlier this month. Investigators claim the murder was a meticulously planned contract killing executed by multiple assailants in less than a minute.

A video circulating on X allegedly shows Raj Singh canvassing for BJP candidates during an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Photographs shared online also appear to show him alongside political figures, including Uttar Pradesh MLC Brijesh Singh and state transport minister Daya Shankar Singh. In several social media posts, Raj Singh has also been identified as a former office-bearer of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha.

However, National Herald could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the photographs.

The emergence of the visuals has intensified political sparring, with opposition leaders questioning whether the accused had links to members of the BJP. So far, neither the BJP leadership in Uttar Pradesh nor the West Bengal government has officially commented on the allegations surrounding the footage.