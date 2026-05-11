Adhikari aide murder: Row erupts over alleged shooter's purported BJP link
Videos purportedly showing accused campaigning for BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh trigger political controversy
The arrest of an alleged sharpshooter in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, has triggered a political controversy after videos surfaced on social media purportedly showing one of the accused campaigning for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Raj Singh, arrested by West Bengal Police from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, is alleged to be one of the key shooters involved in Rath’s killing in Madhyamgram earlier this month. Investigators claim the murder was a meticulously planned contract killing executed by multiple assailants in less than a minute.
A video circulating on X allegedly shows Raj Singh canvassing for BJP candidates during an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Photographs shared online also appear to show him alongside political figures, including Uttar Pradesh MLC Brijesh Singh and state transport minister Daya Shankar Singh. In several social media posts, Raj Singh has also been identified as a former office-bearer of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha.
However, National Herald could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the photographs.
The emergence of the visuals has intensified political sparring, with opposition leaders questioning whether the accused had links to members of the BJP. So far, neither the BJP leadership in Uttar Pradesh nor the West Bengal government has officially commented on the allegations surrounding the footage.
Police sources said Raj Singh has a long criminal record, with more than a dozen cases allegedly registered against him, including offences under the Arms Act. Investigators suspect he acted as a hired sharpshooter and may have been paid a substantial sum to participate in the killing.
According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Raj Singh was arrested during a late-night raid in Ballia, while two other accused — Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya — were apprehended from Bihar’s Buxar district. Investigators believe seven to eight people may have been involved in the conspiracy.
The murder took place on the night of 6 May, just two days after the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared. Police said Rath’s vehicle was first intercepted by another car before armed men on motorcycles surrounded it from both sides and opened fire through the windows at close range.
Around 10 rounds were allegedly fired during what investigators described as a “50-second operation”.
Officials said digital payment trails played a key role in cracking the case. FASTag and UPI transactions linked to toll payments reportedly helped investigators track the movement of the accused across multiple states.
The accused were produced before the Barasat Court under heavy security, where the CID sought custody for further interrogation. The court granted 13 days of police remand.
Meanwhile, Raj Singh’s family has strongly denied the allegations against him. His mother claimed that he was in Lucknow attending the wedding of an MLC’s daughter at the time investigators believe the conspiracy was unfolding. “We have no connection with Kolkata and have never gone there with my son. I do not know why he is being implicated,” she told reporters.
She further claimed that several people, including family members, friends and a driver, had travelled together to Lucknow and insisted there was evidence proving his presence there. “His mobile phone records should be checked. There is proof that he was in Lucknow,” she said.
The family has appealed for a fair investigation and demanded that police examine all available evidence before reaching conclusions.
Political reactions to the case continue to escalate. Opposition parties have alleged that the murder points to a deeper conspiracy, while BJP supporters have accused rivals of attempting to politicise a criminal investigation before the facts are fully established.
Adhikari had earlier described the killing of his aide as “brutal”, “premeditated” and a “contract killing”, claiming the attack bore signs of detailed planning and reconnaissance carried out over several days.
Investigators are now focusing on identifying who financed the operation and whether a larger network was involved. Police officials said multiple angles — including political motives, organised crime links and personal enmity — remain under investigation.
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