Maliwal 'assault' case: Police register FIR, Kejriwal's aide named as accused

According to the contents of the statement given by Maliwal to police, an official source said, she was sitting in the drawing room when Kumar came and allegedly slapped her multiple times.

She ran out of the CM's residence and called police, the MP stated in her complaint, the sources said and added that she also claimed that Kejriwal was present at his residence when the incident took place.

An official said police took Maliwal for a medical examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

In a post on X after the police team left her house, Maliwal said she had recorded her statement with the Delhi Police on what happened to her and urged the BJP to not indulge in politics. "Hope appropriate action is taken. Whatever happened with me was extremely bad," said the MP.

She also said, "The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too."

According to sources, in her police complaint, Maliwal has named Kumar as the "main person" who allegedly assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal on Monday.

The BJP attacked Kejriwal after he refused to comment on the Maliwal "assault" matter during a press conference in Lucknow. He was flanked by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Kejriwal avoided a question on the issue and it was fielded by Singh who said his party has already made its stand clear on the issue.

On Tuesday, at a press conference in Delhi, Singh had accepted that Kumar had "misbehaved" with Maliwal.

When Kejriwal was avoiding the question, Yadav took the microphone and said, "There are more important things than that".

He then unfolded a piece of paper and said, "BJP people are not with anyone, it is a 'gang' that lodges false cases".

Singh then took the microphone from the SP chief and said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer for atrocities against women during the party's rule.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Kejriwal is the main "criminal" in the complaint that his aide Kumar had physically attacked Maliwal at the chief minister's residence, as he cited the telephone call she had made to the Delhi Police to report the matter.

"His (Kejriwal) silence speaks a lot. Out of jail, he is more a 'goonda' than a chief minister," he told reporters, noting that Kumar was seen with the chief minister in Lucknow. Stringent action should be taken against the accused in the case.

Kumar, he noted, was photographed with Kejriwal during his visit to Lucknow.

During the press conference in the Uttar Pradesh capital, Singh, who had met Maliwal at her residence on Wednesday, said, "The AAP is our family. Party has made its view clear."

He also targeted the BJP government at the Centre by raising the issue of a Manipuri woman being paraded naked, the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal and Maliwal being "beaten up" by police during protests by wrestlers when she was the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief.

"I want the BJP and PM should also answer on the issues I have kept before you. He (PM) should answer on the issue of Swati Maliwal, who was dragged and beaten when she went to seek justice for the female wrestlers. I just want to say don't play political games on the issues," he said.