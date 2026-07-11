Swiggy Instamart gets 9 FSSAI notices over allegations of expired, rotten & contaminated food

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following consumer complaints alleging the delivery of expired, rotten, spoiled and contaminated food products.

According to the food safety regulator, complaints against the quick-commerce platform included allegations involving expired protein supplements and packaged food, rotten eggs, spoiled parathas and an infant food formulation found in a "highly deteriorated and unsafe condition".

The notices have also raised broader questions over seller onboarding, food quality monitoring, inventory management, traceability and consumer grievance redressal on the platform.

In one case, eggs marketed under the "NOICE" brand were allegedly being sold under a brand name not covered by product categories approved under the existing FSSAI licence. The regulator directed the food business operator (FBO) to stop marketing the product until it was covered under a valid licence and seek modification of the licence, if required.

FSSAI said Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts were allegedly supplied after their expiry dates.

Another complaint involved Akshayakalpa Organic Egg, which was reportedly delivered in an expired and rotten condition, with a foul odour and signs of contamination. The regulator alleged that no corrective action was taken despite the complaint being escalated.

"Kakke da Paratha" was also allegedly delivered in a spoiled condition with a foul smell. FSSAI again said corrective action was not taken despite escalation of the complaint.

Among the more serious allegations was a complaint involving an infant food formulation that was reportedly found in a "highly deteriorated and unsafe condition", with signs of contamination and improper storage and handling.

According to the notice, the same product was allegedly supplied again after the consumer returned the defective item.