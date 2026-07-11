Swiggy Instamart gets 9 FSSAI notices over allegations of expired, rotten & contaminated food
Consumers allege delivery of unsafe products, including spoiled food, contaminated eggs and deteriorated infant food
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following consumer complaints alleging the delivery of expired, rotten, spoiled and contaminated food products.
According to the food safety regulator, complaints against the quick-commerce platform included allegations involving expired protein supplements and packaged food, rotten eggs, spoiled parathas and an infant food formulation found in a "highly deteriorated and unsafe condition".
The notices have also raised broader questions over seller onboarding, food quality monitoring, inventory management, traceability and consumer grievance redressal on the platform.
In one case, eggs marketed under the "NOICE" brand were allegedly being sold under a brand name not covered by product categories approved under the existing FSSAI licence. The regulator directed the food business operator (FBO) to stop marketing the product until it was covered under a valid licence and seek modification of the licence, if required.
FSSAI said Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts were allegedly supplied after their expiry dates.
Another complaint involved Akshayakalpa Organic Egg, which was reportedly delivered in an expired and rotten condition, with a foul odour and signs of contamination. The regulator alleged that no corrective action was taken despite the complaint being escalated.
"Kakke da Paratha" was also allegedly delivered in a spoiled condition with a foul smell. FSSAI again said corrective action was not taken despite escalation of the complaint.
Among the more serious allegations was a complaint involving an infant food formulation that was reportedly found in a "highly deteriorated and unsafe condition", with signs of contamination and improper storage and handling.
According to the notice, the same product was allegedly supplied again after the consumer returned the defective item.
Other complaints involved allegedly contaminated eggs and milk as well as damaged packaged food products delivered through Instamart.
FSSAI flags licensing, monitoring concerns
The regulator also flagged alleged discrepancies involving incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI licence numbers. Some food businesses were allegedly listed on the platform under names different from those recorded in their FSSAI registrations.
The notices alleged that several consumer complaints were not adequately addressed despite being forwarded or escalated. In one case, a complainant was reportedly offered only a refund without action being taken over the alleged food safety violation.
FSSAI has raised wider concerns over Swiggy Instamart's seller onboarding processes, compliance verification, traceability systems, food quality monitoring and supervision of food business activities.
The regulator has directed the food business operator to submit a detailed explanation, backed by documentary evidence, addressing the alleged violations and circumstances surrounding the incidents.
It has also sought details of quality assurance systems, inventory management, stock rotation, hygiene, storage and handling practices and internal food safety controls.
The company has been asked to furnish details of corrective and preventive actions, root cause analyses and measures taken to strengthen consumer grievance redressal and prevent similar incidents.
Failure to submit the compliance report within the stipulated period could lead to action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The development comes a day after Swiggy clarified in a stock exchange filing that it had received a separate Prohibition Order dated 6 July from FSSAI concerning its food ordering and delivery platform Toing.
Swiggy said that matter related to observations regarding the updating of licence particulars and did not involve food safety concerns.