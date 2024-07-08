Take nation into confidence on situation at LAC: Kharge to govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, 7 July reiterated his party's demand that the government must take the nation into confidence on the situation at the border with China.

Kharge shared a media report on X which cited satellite images to claim that China's military is digging in for a long haul in the area around Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, having constructed underground bunkers to store weapons and fuel and hardened shelters for armoured vehicles at a key base in the region.

In his post, Kharge said, "Even as we enter the fifth year of the 'CLEAN CHIT" given by PM Narendra Modi on Galwan, where our brave soldiers sacrificed their lives, China continues to impinge upon our territorial integrity!"