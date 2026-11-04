Tamil Nadu allows 6 daily shows for new releases; theatre owners call it ‘Deepavali gift’

Tamil Nadu allows theatres to screen up to six shows daily for major new releases, with screenings permitted from 6 am.

Theatre owners hail the decision as a “Deepavali gift” and a long-standing industry demand.

Association estimates the move could increase entertainment tax receipts by 20% and boost the number of functional screens.

The Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association on Wednesday welcomed the state government's decision to allow theatres to screen up to six shows a day for major new releases, calling it a “Deepavali gift” to the film industry.

Association president Tirupur Subramaniam said the decision to permit screenings from 6 am addressed a long-standing demand of the industry and increased the daily show limit from the earlier four-to-five-show cap.

He pointed out that neighbouring states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, already permitted early morning screenings from 6 am.

“When screenings commenced at 9 am in Tamil Nadu, audiences across other southern states were completing their shows by 8.15 am to 8.30 am,” he said.

Subramaniam argued that in the current digital media environment, public reviews and box-office verdicts reached audiences before the first show even began in Tamil Nadu, affecting viewer enthusiasm and opening-day collections for producers.

He said the industry had raised these operational difficulties with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who subsequently issued orders permitting 6 am screenings.