Tamil Nadu faces deepening drinking water crisis as reservoirs run dry

Tamil Nadu is grappling with a worsening drinking water crisis as a weak southwest monsoon has left reservoirs, irrigation tanks and groundwater sources severely depleted, triggering acute shortages in several districts and raising concerns over the state's preparedness to meet rising demand.

Official figures from the Water Resources Department paint a grim picture. Of the state's 90 major dams, 59 have run dry, while another 16 are operating with only 25 to 50 per cent of their storage capacity.

The situation is equally alarming across Tamil Nadu's irrigation network. As many as 3,489 irrigation tanks have dried up completely, while a further 6,158 are close to depletion, significantly reducing water availability for both agriculture and domestic use.

The prolonged rainfall deficit has affected much of southern India, leading to poor inflows into reservoirs and further straining drinking water supplies. The Water Resources Department manages the state's dams and more than 14,000 irrigation tanks.