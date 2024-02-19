TN Budget: finance minister announces Rs 27,922 cr poverty alleviation scheme

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday presented the 2024-25 budget, estimating the revenue deficit at over Rs 49,000 crore and made new announcements aimed at achieving the '7 grand Tamil dreams', which included social justice and women's welfare.

Thangam Thennarasu, who replaced P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan as finance minister last year, presented his maiden budget as a paperless e-budget. Thennarasu said the Union government "continues to stifle our state by exercising arbitrary and discriminatory control over our finances". Further, he said: "The imposition of stringent conditions on the borrowing ceiling by the Union government has unduly restricted the ability of the State to raise resources to fund its development initiatives."

The minister's announcements include the 'Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam', a housing scheme named after the late DMK patriarch and former chief minister M. Karunanidhi. As per the scheme, 8 lakh concrete houses will be constructed across the state to make TN 'hut-free' by 2030. The government earmarked Rs 3,500 crore for the initiative.

"The selected beneficiaries will be provided with house sites in case they are landless and will be provided with funds for constructing the house directly into their bank accounts," the minister announced.

Thennarasu said an amount of Rs 27,922 crore has been allocated under the rural development and panchayat raj department. The minister said that this was announced to launch a "final assault on poverty over the next two years".

The finance minister said that these funds would be used to help rescue about five lakh of the poorest families from poverty. They will be provided the necessary government assistance in an integrated manner.