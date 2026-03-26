Tamil Nadu law student refuses to remove blog criticising SC, cites free speech

A final-year law student at Tamil Nadu National Law University has refused to take down a blog post sharply criticising the Supreme Court of India, asserting his right to freedom of expression.

A. Rishi Kumar published the article on his Substack page earlier this month, taking issue with the court’s decision to ban a Class VIII civics textbook and blacklist its authors over references to judicial corruption. Despite receiving an advisory from the university, he declined to remove the post.

The article, provocatively titled “The Supreme Court of India has no Spine”, questioned the court’s reasoning in restricting access to material that, according to him, largely praised the judiciary while briefly acknowledging its shortcomings. He also criticised the move to bar authors Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar from contributing to publicly funded curricula.