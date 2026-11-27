Mehta described the failure to comply with the order as “aggravated contempt”. He urged the court to have the lamp lit at Deepathoon before hearing those facing contempt proceedings and asked for another agency to oversee the lighting.

The bench said it would confine the hearing to compliance with its 20 November order, which granted one-time permission to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the pillar on 24 November. The proceedings were continuing.

Senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for contempt petitioner Karthikeyan, argued that the state government had decided from the outset to prevent the lighting. He said the district collector was required to consult the ASI and argued that the temple trustees were bound by the court’s order.

The Tamil Nadu government apologised to the Supreme Court on Wednesday and held the temple authorities responsible. On 24 November, the ceremonial lamp was lit only at the customary Uchipillayar mandapam on the hill.

With PTI inputs