Tamil Nadu Police blocked ASI team at Deepathoon, Supreme Court told
The court is hearing contempt petitions over why the Karthigai Deepam lamp was not lit at the disputed pillar despite its one-time permission
The Archaeological Survey of India told the Supreme Court that Tamil Nadu Police prevented its team from reaching the ceremonial lamp.
The bench said Friday’s hearing would focus on compliance with its 20 November order permitting the lamp to be lit at Deepathoon on 24 November.
Tamil Nadu has apologised to the court and attributed the failure to light the lamp at the pillar to the temple authorities.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told the Supreme Court on Friday that Tamil Nadu Police had stopped its officials from approaching the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi that local police had halted the team at about 3 pm on 24 November. He said the trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple had told the team they had received no instructions from senior officials about allowing it to proceed.
Mehta described the failure to comply with the order as “aggravated contempt”. He urged the court to have the lamp lit at Deepathoon before hearing those facing contempt proceedings and asked for another agency to oversee the lighting.
The bench said it would confine the hearing to compliance with its 20 November order, which granted one-time permission to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the pillar on 24 November. The proceedings were continuing.
Senior advocate S Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for contempt petitioner Karthikeyan, argued that the state government had decided from the outset to prevent the lighting. He said the district collector was required to consult the ASI and argued that the temple trustees were bound by the court’s order.
The Tamil Nadu government apologised to the Supreme Court on Wednesday and held the temple authorities responsible. On 24 November, the ceremonial lamp was lit only at the customary Uchipillayar mandapam on the hill.
With PTI inputs