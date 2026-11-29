On 26 October, 17 undertrial prisoners escaped from Thekkampatti sub-jail in Tamil Nadu’s southern Theni district. Reports suggest the jailbreak was executed with alarming ease. One prisoner pretended to suffer an epileptic seizure and his cell mates cried for help. When a guard entered the cell, they overpowered him, attacked other prison personnel, seized the keys and walked out through the main gate.

All 17 were eventually caught after a two-day search involving police teams and drones. Nine jail staff were suspended. The director-general of prisons described the incident as a grave human error and breach of protocol.

“The state government is now claiming that it has begun remedial measures not just in Thekkampatti but in prisons across the state. But suspending warders does not answer vital questions. Why were 18 remand prisoners confined to a single cell? And why was the prison so poorly guarded? These questions must be answered to fix how the state’s correctional system is managed,” says Madurai-based legal expert and human rights activist Henry Tiphagne.

As per data sourced from the prisons department, Thekkampatti had an authorised capacity of 200 inmates: there were 334 on the night of the escape. Police reports confirm that only four guards were on duty, the watch tower was unmanned and the main gate was left unsecured.

“These were not sophisticated security failures requiring expensive technology to detect. They were basic administrative lapses that should never have occurred in a functioning prison,” says Tiphagne.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. On 22 October, two inmates escaped Chennai’s Puzhal prison, in two separate incidents within 24 hours. One undertrial exploited a ten-minute watch tower shift change and climbed a 23 ft wall using cables (the rain had disrupted the prison’s electrified fencing).

Another prisoner, assigned to the prison-run bazaar, mingled with customers and walked away. Seven personnel were suspended.