The Supreme Court Rules state that in an appeal against conviction, a ‘certificate of surrender’ must be submitted first, even before the appeal is listed before a bench. If the convict has not surrendered, he must show good reason and ask for a formal exemption, which is not easily granted in serious crimes.

Criminal appeals, even after being admitted to the court’s docket, take a very long time to be decided. The convict returns after serving a few years of jail time to ask for suspension of sentence. He pleads that his appeal is pending and that he has served 2/3 years in jail. The courts might summarily say: ‘Come back after another year.’

There is an odd contradiction here: the court has found enough substance in the appeal to admit it to its docket, but is also aware that given the backlog of cases, if the convict is let off at the outset while his appeal is pending, he might never fully be brought to justice if eventually found guilty. So, the courts have devised an informal, discretionary method of punishment, a compromise in a judicial system that cannot promise quick resolution of cases. Here, the wait itself is made the punishment.

What is sufficient jail time before the court grants release and for what categories of offences is determined discretionarily by individual judges. Bilkis Bano’s convicted attackers had done 17 years, and it might ordinarily be considered sufficient time served to be let off. Even with a very real possibility that the appeal would not be decided in the freed convicts’ lifetime. But did the court weigh the nature of the crime while determining ‘enough time served’ in this case?