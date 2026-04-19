Targeting ‘logical discrepancy’?

A narrow staircase leads to a room on the third floor of an old, decrepit building opposite St Thomas School in Kolkata’s Khidirpur area. An A4-size printout pasted on the door confirms that the staircase leads to the SABAR Institute, a registered trust. ‘Data for better lives’ reads the tagline, spelling out the motto of the organisation.

While SABAR has been engaged in data-driven research for the past decade and more, what has drawn national attention is its work during the last six months on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted in West Bengal by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Founded by 48-year-old data researcher Sabir Ahamad, SABAR has a young team. They recall with some amusement the call they received from the office of the chief electoral officer, West Bengal. Was it an invitation or a summons, they joked. Were they going to be arrested?

The team had just released its analysis of the draft list of voters issued by the ECI in December 2025, in which 58 lakh voters had been deleted under ‘ASDD’ (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) categories. They were cordially received by ECI officials and its consultants and asked if they would like to collaborate. Officials were also most keen to know how such a young and small team had cracked so much data in such a short time.

It was a fairly simple task, says Ashin Chakraborty, an associate with a master’s degree in economics, though it’s painstaking work. The draft list was in a machine-readable format, and contained all the relevant details including reasons for deletion. Subsequent lists, they found, had firewalls, making it much more difficult for researchers to crunch the data.

Sabir Ahamed, founder of SABAR and an RTI activist with 20 years of experience, describes himself as a “barefoot researcher”. Between them, his team members bring expertise in economics, statistics, computer science, AI, machine learning and large language models. Some are associates, others are interns. A few students and several voluntary researchers round off the team he leads.