Tarn Taran a dress rehearsal for the final showdown?

The assembly by-election in Punjab’s Tarn Taran constituency, scheduled for 11 November, is turning out to be a high-stakes battle. With the state assembly elections slated for February 2027, the current contest is being viewed as a rehearsal for the final showdown, commanding the full attention of all major parties in the run up to the campaign.

The assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. Politically and socially, the constituency is a microcosm of Punjab's many complexities. Bordering Pakistan, Tarn Taran has faced unique tensions—drug trafficking, smuggling and the scars of past militancy. Most of the district is rural and still recovering from the devastation caused by the recent floods.

Five years later, in 2022, he lost to AAP's Kashmir Singh Sohal, signalling a clear swing in voter sentiment. Meanwhile, farmers continue to face their own seasonal crisis: stubble burning. Farmers' organisations have renewed protests over FIRs and fines imposed on farmers accused of burning stubble.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has submitted memorandums to district authorities, demanding immediate withdrawal of these cases and penalties— marking what it calls the first phase of a larger struggle. So far, more than 3,000 cases of stubble burning have been registered across the state.



The farmers argue that the real issue is economic, not environmental defiance. “If we don’t sow wheat within the first 10 to 12 days of November, the yield drops,” Mansa-based farmer leader Jasbir Singh told National Herald. He says newer uses for crop residue are emerging, adding that “in three to four years, burning may no longer be necessary; but right now, farmers simply have no alternative.”

Over time, the farmers too have hardened their stance. "Why does stubble burning in Punjab cause pollution only in Delhi and not in the regions lying in between?" they ask. Their scepticism is not entirely baseless. Charanpal Singh, a lawyer handling such cases, notes that data submitted to the Supreme Court in November 2019 attributed barely five per cent of Delhi's pollution to stubble burning.

