Techie Anandu Aji’s death indicts cult-ish Hindu group, shakes up a community

Thiruvananthapuram awoke last week to news that left Kerala shocked.

A 26‑year‑old software engineer, Anandu Aji, was found dead in a tourist lodge in the state capital’s Thampanoor area. In what police describe as a suicide, Aji left behind a chilling seven‑page note posted on his Instagram account, alleging years of sexual abuse at the hands of members of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) — which is purportedly a ‘sociocultural organisation’, often viewed as the ideological backbone of the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

Aji’s post, scheduled to go live on his death, said he was not angry with anyone except “one person and one organisation” — his alleged abuser and the RSS. He apologised to his mother and sister for the distress this was to cause them. In his note, Aji described traumatic experiences that began when he was as young as three, reportedly involving a man he identified as “NM” — a neighbour and RSS–BJP member whom his family trusted. He claimed repeated sexual assault by this man and further abuse during RSS‑run youth camps.

But then, why indict the whole RSS for one person’s depradations?

Allegations of systemic abuse

Aji’s letter portrays what he believed to be a pattern of sexual misconduct in RSS shakhas (local branches).

“I know I am not his only victim,” he wrote, urging parents not to send young boys to RSS camps and calling for counselling and support for other survivors. The letter alleged that physical and sexual abuse regularly occurred at RSS training sessions. In his case, Aji said, the trauma had led to prolonged depression and anxiety.