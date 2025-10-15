Techie Anandu Aji’s death indicts cult-ish Hindu group, shakes up a community
Kerala IT professional’s suicide sparks allegations of abuse, demands for inquiry into RSS practices
Thiruvananthapuram awoke last week to news that left Kerala shocked.
A 26‑year‑old software engineer, Anandu Aji, was found dead in a tourist lodge in the state capital’s Thampanoor area. In what police describe as a suicide, Aji left behind a chilling seven‑page note posted on his Instagram account, alleging years of sexual abuse at the hands of members of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) — which is purportedly a ‘sociocultural organisation’, often viewed as the ideological backbone of the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).
Aji’s post, scheduled to go live on his death, said he was not angry with anyone except “one person and one organisation” — his alleged abuser and the RSS. He apologised to his mother and sister for the distress this was to cause them. In his note, Aji described traumatic experiences that began when he was as young as three, reportedly involving a man he identified as “NM” — a neighbour and RSS–BJP member whom his family trusted. He claimed repeated sexual assault by this man and further abuse during RSS‑run youth camps.
But then, why indict the whole RSS for one person’s depradations?
Allegations of systemic abuse
Aji’s letter portrays what he believed to be a pattern of sexual misconduct in RSS shakhas (local branches).
“I know I am not his only victim,” he wrote, urging parents not to send young boys to RSS camps and calling for counselling and support for other survivors. The letter alleged that physical and sexual abuse regularly occurred at RSS training sessions. In his case, Aji said, the trauma had led to prolonged depression and anxiety.
While independent verification of these claims is pending, the seriousness of the allegations has drawn nationwide attention. Human rights organisations, child protection activists and political leaders across Kerala have demanded a transparent judicial investigation, citing possible violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
Police and government response
The Thampanoor police have registered a case of unnatural death and reportedly collected Aji’s digital correspondence and social media records for forensic analysis.
The Kerala Women’s Commission has sought a detailed report from the police, while children’s rights groups have urged the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to intervene.
A senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the suicide note is being examined to establish authenticity and verify Aji’s reference to multiple victims. “If the claims of organised [sic] abuse in camps are substantiated, it would require a state‑wide probe,” the officer added.
Leaders of several opposition parties have pressed for a court‑monitored investigation by a retired Supreme Court judge, arguing that an independent panel is necessary to uncover institutional complicity, if any.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called the incident “deeply distressing”, saying that the state will ensure “no allegation of child sexual abuse is left unprobed, regardless of the organisation involved”.
RSS in denial — but of course
The RSS has not issued an official statement naming Aji or directly addressing his allegations.
However, a senior RSS functionary in Kerala, speaking to local television channels, dismissed the claims as “fabrications aimed at maligning an organisation devoted to national service”.
The spokesperson also said that RSS shakhas “work with children in character building, not political or immoral activity” and that “the police should ascertain facts before drawing conclusions”.
The controversy has certainly added to the longstanding political polarisation around the RSS’s role in India’s ‘social life’.
The organisation’s network in the state includes over 5,000 shakhas, with activities ranging from ‘physical training’ to ‘ideological education’. Said educational avenues seem to include quite often the bearing of arms — symbolically, of course — such as the trishul and staff during public and ‘ideological’ events.
Critics, including Left and secular groups, have often accused the sangh of instilling intolerance and shielding offenders within its ranks, while supporters describe it as a ‘volunteer organisation working for discipline and patriotism’.
Mental health vs institutional accountability
Psychiatrists and social workers have underscored Aji’s repeated reference to mental‑health struggles. In his note, he wrote of enduring “severe anxiety and depression” linked to early sexual trauma. Experts say his suicide draws attention to the often‑ignored psychological burden of childhood abuse survivors.
Dr Priya Rajan, a clinical psychologist in Kochi, observed, “When abuse occurs in a trusted environment, such as a community or faith‑based group, victims experience double betrayal — both physical and emotional. The absence of institutional accountability compounds their trauma.”
Rising reports of child abuse
Kerala has one of the highest literacy rates and public awareness levels regarding child protection among all Indian states — yet reported cases of sexual assault against minors have risen steadily, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2023, Kerala recorded over 4,000 POCSO cases, marking a 15 per cent increase from the previous year. Activists attribute this partly to greater awareness and willingness to report, but they warn that underreporting remains serious, especially within religious and cultural institutions where community reputation overrides justice.
Child rights advocate C. Haritha, who works with survivors in Thiruvananthapuram, said, “The law provides a robust mechanism through POCSO, but when perpetrators hold organisational power, victims face social isolation. Unless such structures are made transparent and accountable, justice will remain elusive.”
The POCSO Act (2012) mandates special courts for speedy trials and strict punishment, including life imprisonment for aggravated sexual assault. It also criminalises failure to report abuse by individuals or institutions aware of such acts. However, enforcement remains inconsistent. Many states — including Kerala — struggle with a vast backlog of cases and limited resources for rehabilitation of victims.
Legal experts now suggest that if Aji’s letter is authenticated, it could warrant the filing of FIRs under Sections 64 (rape), 74 (molestation) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides the relevant POCSO provisions.
“The suicide note constitutes a dying declaration and can serve as preliminary evidence,” noted criminal lawyer Adv. Santhosh Natarajan. “The authorities must ensure that the accused and the organisation face scrutiny without political interference.”
Social and political fallout
The tragedy has reverberated across Kerala’s political spectrum.
The Congress and the CPI(M) have demanded that the union ministry of home affairs under BJP leader Amit Shah should take up an independent probe (though some doubt how independent a BJP government’s probe into the RSS can be).
Meanwhile, BJP leaders in the state have accused rival parties of politicising a ‘personal tragedy’ without waiting for the results of the ongoing investigation.
Civil society groups, however, view the case as symptomatic of a broader pattern of institutional silence on sexual misconduct, and not just within ideologically driven organisations. Several women’s collectives and student unions have held candlelight vigils, demanding justice for Aji and greater vigilance over youth camps such as the RSS’ as well.
“The questions [the deceased] raised are not against individuals alone but against a setup that shields power through discipline and secrecy,” said writer and social commentator K. Satchidanandan, calling for legislation mandating periodic audits of organisations that work with minors.
Activists have urged the Kerala Child Welfare Committee and state education department to review the functioning of camps affiliated with all private organisations conducting activities involving minors.
Kerala has long been on the frontline of ideological contestation between the RSS and Left movements. The organisation operates across neighbourhoods through shakhas, where young boys gather for physical training, ‘patriotic teachings’ and community outreach tasks. While many families perceive these as Hindu ‘cultural activities’, critics argue that the lack of regulatory oversight allows unchecked ‘authority’ to run rampant. Talk of bullying and coercion of community members outside the RSS membership is nothing new — but this accusation points to a rot within.
Following Aji’s death, several parents in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly withdrew their children from local shakhas, pending clarity from the investigation.
A wake-up call for Kerala — or even India at large?
The reverberations echo beyond Kerala, of course, given the RSS’ pan-India influence in contemporary times.
In Karnataka, Congress leader Priyank Kharge wrote to the chief minister, Siddaramaiah, calling for a ban on the use of public spaces for RSS activities. (Brickbats have, unsurprisingly, rained down from the BJP ‘echo-system’.)
Experts stress that Aji’s allegations should not be viewed in isolation — but considered an exemplum of a pattern, where deeply entrenched social hierarchies and ideologies can impede justice for survivors.
Human rights lawyer Indira Jaising notes that “in cases where faith or patriotic symbols are invoked to silence dissent or shame victims, the state has a moral obligation to intervene decisively”. She emphasises that a judicial commission, independent of state or party interests, would restore credibility to the investigation and encourage more survivors to speak out.
The Justice Verma Committee Report (2013) had already recommended stringent institutional responsibility to prevent sexual crimes in educational and cultural spaces — a measure still far from being universally and uniformly implemented.
Beyond legal investigation, however, Aji’s final message has reopened debate on India’s approach to child protection, sexual abuse and the neglected mental health needs of survivors. Psychotherapists insist that early trauma counselling, community education and safe reporting channels are essential to prevent such despair.
Dr. Meera Nair of the Kerala State Mental Health Programme observed, “Our collective response should combine compassion, reform, and transparency. Institutions must willingly subject themselves to scrutiny when claims of abuse arise, rather than framing them as attacks.”
As pressure mounts for accountability, Aji’s suicide stands as a painful reminder that silence surrounding child sexual abuse persists even in educated, socially aware societies. His death has united voices across political, religious and professional divides to re‑examine how power structures treat the vulnerable.
The Kerala government, meanwhile, has promised a time‑bound inquiry and new draft recommendations to strengthen monitoring of social organisations that engage with children. Whether that moral reckoning translates into structural reform remains to be seen.
For now, a young engineer’s final appeal — to safeguard children from betrayal within spaces meant to nurture them — echoes across the nation.
Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai
