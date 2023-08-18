Teesta Setalvad blames IISc administration for preventing her from holding meeting on its campus

Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad on Friday said she was prevented from delivering a lecture at the premier Indian Institute of Science as the administration cancelled the meeting at the last minute.

According to the information available, the event was organised by a group called 'Break the Silence' on Wednesday evening at the IISc campus and the CCE Lecture Hall was booked for the programme.

However, at the last minute, the officials denied her entry to the hall, forcing them to hold the meeting in the garden outside the IISc canteen, Setalvad said in a video statement on social media.

Over 40 professors and students joined the lecture on the IISc campus, she said.

"Yesterday, I had a very unusual experience at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. Some professors and students had invited me for a lecture at the CCE Hall on 'Communal Harmony and Justice' and I think it was a last minute decision of the administration to cancel the meeting," she said.