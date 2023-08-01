Teesta Setalvad moves Gujarat HC to quash FIR against her in 2002 riots cases

Social activist Teesta Setalvad has moved the Gujarat High Court to quash an FIR filed against her by the Ahmedabad crime branch for allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 riots cases.

A sessions court recently rejected her discharge plea in the case, even as the Supreme Court granted her bail after the Gujarat High Court denied her relief.

On Monday, Setalvad moved a plea in the HC for quashing the FIR and the matter is likely to come up for hearing in a few days.

Setalvad and two others — former state Director General of Police R B Sreekumar and former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt — were arrested by the city crime branch in June 2022 on charges of forgery and fabricating evidence with the intent to implicate Gujarat government functionaries in the 2002 riots cases.