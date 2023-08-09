Tushar Gandhi, Teesta Setalvad detained by Maharashtra govt to sabotage Quit India commemorations

Usually governments, including those led by the Shiv Sena and the BJP, leave the August Kranti Maidan well alone on August 9 every year.

This day is the anniversary of the Quit India movement of 1942 and has been commemorated at this venue with great fanfare for decades, ever since Mahatma Gandhi's first call in 1942 from when it used to be called Gowalia Tank.

By its very nature, August Kranti is therefore also a popular venue for demonstrating citizens on other occasions, including the huge crowds that congregated very recently at the Maidan when civil rights activists from Mumbai protested the citizenship bills. Devendra Fadnavis was then chief minister and he had the good sense to allow the demonstrators to let off steam without stopping them and creating a law-and-order situation in the city.

So the Maharashtra government should have known better than to appropriate the August Kranti Maidan for the launch of their Maajhi Maati, Maajha Desh (my land, my nation) campaign from here. But considering all the tweets from Narendra Modi to Jyotiraditya Scindia and others, there seems to be a conspiracy afoot to snatch the Quit India brand from the Congress and the still-living freedom fighters who were making their way to the Maidan this morning.