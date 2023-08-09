Tushar Gandhi, Teesta Setalvad stopped from reaching August Kranti Maidan to commemorate Quit India Day

A police official later said Tushar Gandhi reached the Maidan. Tushar Gandhi was expected to participate in a rally, which was to be held from Girgaon Chowpatty to the August Kranti Maidan, he said.

As he tried to leave his residence at around 7:45 am, a team of Santacruz police personnel waiting outside his building told him that permission for the rally was denied due to law and order issue and he cannot participate in it, the official said.

Tushar Gandhi then returned to his residence, he said. The police later allowed Gandhi to visit the August Kranti Maidan and offer tributes, the official said.

Tushar Gandhi later in a tweet said, "Fear in our society is so palpable. I got Into a Riksha at Santa Cruz Police Station after I was allowed to go. When we reached Bandra I hailed an old Muslim taxi driver to take me to August Kranti Maidan, He saw the police car & panicked told me 'Saab mujhe nahi fasna'," he tweeted.