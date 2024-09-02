Tejashwi blames Himanta for ending 2-hour Jumma break in Assam Assembly

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for ending the two-hour break for Jumma prayers in the Assam Assembly, accusing him of seeking "cheap popularity" to remain in the spotlight.

Yadav compared Sarma to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, remarking, "While Yogi uses bulldozers, Himanta stops namaz. This country belongs to everyone, and there should be peace, but these leaders are only spreading hatred."

Sarma responded saying, "Our work will not be hindered by the comments of others. Our mission is to keep moving forward." BJP termed Yadav's statement as 'racist'.

Yadav also slammed Modi-led NDA government for not conducting caste census. He issued a direct challenge to Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar asking him to clarify their stance on reservations in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

This comes amid state-wide sit-in protests by the RJD, demanding a nationwide caste census and the inclusion of Bihar's proposed 65 percent reservation increase in the Ninth Schedule, which protects certain laws from judicial review.

"We challenge JD(U) leaders to declare whether they support putting reservation in the Ninth Schedule or not," Yadav stated. He emphasised the importance of this inclusion, which would secure the reservation policy against legal challenges.

"We will force prime minister Narendra Modi to conduct caste census and we will ensure that it is done," he vowed.