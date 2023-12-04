Telangana: Congress Legislature Party to meet today, likely to elect new leader

The newly-elected Telangana Congress MLAs will meet on Monday, 4 December and are likely to elect their Legislature Party Leader.

The meeting will be held in the presence of senior leaders and AICC observers.

After clinching 64 seats in the 119-seat assembly, a delegation of Congress leaders on Sunday, 3 December met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the Governor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had said a meeting of the newly-elected Congress MLAs would be held Tuesday morning.

Anumula Revanth Reddy, the PCC president who led the Congress' charge, finds himself on the brink of chief ministership.