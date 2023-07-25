Telangana HC sets aside Kothagudem MLA’s election

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao and declared Jalagam Venkat Rao as elected to the Assembly from the Kothagudem constituency from December 12, 2018.

A single-judge bench of the High Court pronounced the order on an election petition filed by Venkat Rao, challenging the election of Venkateshwar Rao.

Justice Radha Rani also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Venkateshwar Rao.

The petitioner alleged that Venkateshwar Rao had not given complete property details of himself and his wife in the Form 26 to the election commission.

Interestingly, both the leaders are from ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).