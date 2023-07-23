Telangana rolls out Rs 1 lakh financial assistance for minorities

The Telangana government on Sunday issued an order for providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to eligible members of minorities with 100 per cent subsidy.

The financial assistance for minorities will be on the lines of the assistance extended to the backward classes.

The state government claimed that it is another historical milestone towards achieving economic self-reliance of the minority communities.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the state government is making all efforts with a vision to eliminate poverty in all sections irrespective of caste and religion.

The government is already extending support to the deserved sections, he said.