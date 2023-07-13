Tension in Allahabad University after student dies while drinking water

Tension prevails in the Allahabad University (AU) where a student died after drinking water from a water cooler near the Students' Union building of the university two days ago, a university official said.

Additional forces have been deployed after hundreds of students went on rampage, staged a violent protest on Wednesday, damaging properties and even misbehaving with some female teachers.

The students demanded FIR against the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, the DSW and proctor, and sought their resignation.

They also sought compensation for the family of the deceased.