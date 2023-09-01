Tension in Saharanpur over Mihir Bhoj Yatra; Internet shut down

Tension prevailed in Saharanpur where two communities -- Gurjar and Rajput -- confronted each other over Samrat Mihir Bhoj Yatra.

The Gurjar Samaj had announced that it would take out Samrat Mihir Bhoj Yatra but the district administration declined permission for the same.

The Rajput community has also opposed the yatra.

Tension began in the area when hundreds of people from the Gurjar community gathered without permission from the morning itself and started the Gaurav Yatra while the district administration failed to stop it.