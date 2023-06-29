Internet shutdowns in Manipur, Punjab cost Indian economy $1.9 bn: Report

Recent internet shutdowns in Manipur and Punjab cost the Indian economy an estimated $1.9 billion, a loss of nearly $118 million in foreign investment and nearly 21,268 job losses, a report showed on Thursday.

India's regular use of internet shutdowns as a tool to maintain public order gives India a shutdown risk of 16 per cent so far this year, one of the highest in the world as of 2023, according to the NetLoss calculator, a new tool by non-profit organisation The Internet Society.

Hosted on the Internet Society’s Pulse Platform, the tool measures the economic impact of Internet shutdowns around the world.