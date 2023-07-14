Terror attack on migrant labourers in J&K widely condemned

Terror attack on three non-local labourers in J&K's Shopian district has been widely condemned as thousands of such non-local skilled and semi-skilled workforce continues to work across Kashmir.

Three non-local labourers belonging to Bihar were injured when two masked terrorists entered their rented accommodation in the Gagran village of Shopian on Thursday evening and fired at them.

All the three were shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment as the security forces launched searches to hunt down the assailants.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack saying on his twitter page, "Very unfortunate. I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete & speedy recovery."