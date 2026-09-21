Textbook errors row: CJP backs Odisha students’ ‘satyagraha’, seeks minister’s resignation

CJP backs NYCS students demanding minister Nityananda Gond’s resignation.

Students allege multiple errors in textbooks printed at a cost of Rs 380 crore.

NYCS plans to gherao Odisha Assembly on 22 September over education reforms.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday extended its support to the ongoing ‘satyagraha’ by the Navnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS), which is demanding the resignation of Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond over alleged errors in school textbooks.

CJP co-convenor Sourav Das, who is in Odisha as part of the party’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, said the organisation supported the students’ demand for reforms in school education and accountability over the alleged errors.

“The CJP extends its support to the activists of NYCS who have been demanding reforms in school education and resignation of Gond over the errors in the textbooks,” Das said.

He claimed the government had spent Rs 380 crore on printing textbooks for schoolchildren but that the books contained multiple mistakes.

“We feel that accountability should be fixed for the massive errors in the textbooks and the minister should resign,” Das said.